Hammond says Hessville overpass project has cleared environmental review process

The city of Hammond says its proposed Hessville railroad overpass has cleared the environmental review process. The city says the Governor’s Parkway project has gotten approval under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The project would build an overpass over the Norfolk Southern Railway east of Parrish Avenue, eliminating two grade crossings. City officials say the approval lets them begin property acquisition. Construction is expected to start in summer 2026 and wrap up in late 2027.

In a post on the city's website, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says the overpass would solve "the decades old problem of stopped trains in Hessville" and improve the safety response for residents. But environmental advocates worry that the project would destroy the Briar East Woods and sand dunes, and that it's too far away from schools to improve safety for kids walking to class. They've also expressed concern that it could open up more open land for development.

The project has gotten more than $7 million dollars from the Federal Railroad Administration's Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program and more than $5 million from Indiana's Local Trax program. The city has also allocated federal American Rescue Plan money.

Members of the public can still submit written comments until June 20.