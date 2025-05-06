Structure replacement to bring restrictions to eastbound I-94 in Porter County

Eastbound I-94 will have overnight lane closures and rolling slowdowns this week, as crews replace a box truss structure in Porter County. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right lane will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, as crews remove a barrier wall.

Then on Saturday night, two rolling slowdowns are planned from Ripley Street to U.S. 20 as the structure itself is replaced. That's scheduled to wrap up by 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

