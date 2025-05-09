Engineering work to take place for west Gary phase of Marquette Greenway

Engineering work continues for the Marquette Greenway's route through Gary. When complete, the 60-mile trail will connect Chicago to Michigan, but that involves some complicated routes through Northwest Indiana's industrial areas.

Now, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission has hired the Lochmueller Group for engineering work on the west Gary phase, according to information shared with the NIRPC Transportation Committee on Tuesday. A route analysis is planned over the summer, and then another contract for design work will be finalized in August.

Meanwhile, NIRPC is still waiting to hear back from the federal government about its request to amend a grant agreement to include right of way acquisition in Michigan City.

Additionally, the Friends of the Marquette Greenway has raised over $50,000, which will be matched with another $50,000 from the Lilly Endowment. That can be used to help finish — and then eventually, maintain — the trail.