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Indiana Senate Democrats to Wrap Up Statewide Listening Tour in Portage

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus

Indiana Senate Democrats will conclude their statewide listening tour Saturday in Portage, offering Northwest Indiana residents a direct forum with lawmakers before the General Assembly convenes to draft the 2027 state budget.

The final public session will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time at the Portage Public Library, located at 2665 Irving St. in Meeting Rooms A and B.

Focus on Household Costs Ahead of Budget Year

The Portage event marks the culmination of a multi-week tour across Indiana aimed at gathering public feedback on everyday kitchen-table issues. Lawmakers have used the stops to hear directly from constituents regarding rising utility rates, housing affordability, healthcare expenses, and the growing cost of childcare.

Participating lawmakers scheduled to appear include:

  • State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr. (D-Chesterton)
  • State Sen. David Niezgodski (D-South Bend)
  • State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis)

Additional caucus members may also join the panel.

Caucus members say the feedback collected across the state—and during this final session in Porter County—will help shape their legislative and spending priorities during the upcoming biennial budget session, which kicks off in Indianapolis in January.

The session is free and open to the public, as well as members of the media. Attendees and members of the media are asked to RSVP to Nancy Singh at nancy.singh@iga.in.gov.
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Local News Local NewsIndiana Senate Democrats
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is Vice President of Radio Production. Also the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson