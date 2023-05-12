Many employers sponsor matching gift programs and will match any charitable contributions their employees make. Completing a short form could result in doubling your pledge to Lakeshore Public Media or even tripling! Some companies even match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses!

How to double your donation

Please speak to your HR department today about their matching gift program and ask for the appropriate forms.



Send us the completed forms and your donation, and we’ll do the rest!



Brag about your matched donation to your friends and coworkers, then encourage them to follow your lead.

If you think you may be eligible to have your contribution matched but are having trouble locating a form, please call our membership department at 1-219-756-5656 or email membership@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

