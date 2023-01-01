Membership
Members play a vital role in continuing the excellent tradition of community-supported broadcasting. Individual donations are the lifeline of Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.
Your support ensures that worthwhile programming that is family-friendly, educational, and fosters the values of our community remains available to you and your neighbors. We work hard to find the best PBS and NPR programming and produce first-rate local shows to educate, enlighten, and inform our viewers. If you want to see this inspiring television and radio for years to come, please become a member today.
We can't do it without you!
You can become a member with either a one-time contribution or simplify your giving and become a Sustaining Member by making ongoing monthly gifts through bank transfer or automatic credit or debit card charges. Becoming a sustainer makes your gift even more affordable, and while $10, $15, or $20 a month may seem small, it all adds up to a significant impact over time.
Many of our members also extend their support through workplace giving or matching gift programs where some companies will match, double, or even triple your gift.
Membership Benefits
Your donation strengthens our community through the power of public media on TV, radio and online. To show our appreciation, we offer special perks for our members as another way of saying thank you.
- All gifts over $40 receive a 12-month subscription to our Member Guide, delivered right to your door.
- Lakeshore PBS members giving $5 or more per month ($60 annually)receive access to Lakeshore PBS Passport, which provides extended access to more than 1,000 of your favorite PBS shows on-demand – Anytime, Anywhere.
Be sure that we have your most current email address on file so you can be the first to hear about special members-only events, ticket sweepstakes, and giveaways.
Pledge to Lakeshore PBS or Lakeshore Public Radio now, or call to speak with our Membership Department at: (219) 756-5656
You may also direct a check to either Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio or BOTH at:
Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN. 46410
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION WITH OUR MATCHING GIFT PROGRAM
Matching Gift Program
Many employers sponsor matching gift programs and will match any charitable contributions made by their employees. Completing a short form could result in your pledge to Lakeshore Public Media being doubled or even tripled! Some companies even match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses!
How to double your donation:
- Speak to your HR department today about their matching gift program and ask for the appropriate forms.
- Send the completed forms and your donation to us, and we’ll do the rest!
- Brag about your matched donation to your friends and coworkers, then encourage them to follow your lead.
If you think you may be eligible to have your contribution matched but are having trouble locating a form, please call our membership department at 1-219-756-5656 or email to membership@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Your financial contribution is tax-deductible with the exception of the fair market value of any goods or services received from the station in exchange for your gift.
Tax ID number: 31-0960136
Legal Name: Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting, Inc. (this includes both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio)
Address: 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville, IN 46410
Designation: Please specify if this gift is intended for Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio, or both.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please get in touch with our Membership department at (219) 756-5656 or membership@lakeshorepublicmedia.org