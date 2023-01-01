Membership

Members play a vital role in continuing the excellent tradition of community-supported broadcasting. Individual donations are the lifeline of Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.

Your support ensures that worthwhile programming that is family-friendly, educational, and fosters the values of our community remains available to you and your neighbors. We work hard to find the best PBS and NPR programming and produce first-rate local shows to educate, enlighten, and inform our viewers. If you want to see this inspiring television and radio for years to come, please become a member today.

We can't do it without you!

You can become a member with either a one-time contribution or simplify your giving and become a Sustaining Member by making ongoing monthly gifts through bank transfer or automatic credit or debit card charges. Becoming a sustainer makes your gift even more affordable, and while $10, $15, or $20 a month may seem small, it all adds up to a significant impact over time.

Many of our members also extend their support through workplace giving or matching gift programs where some companies will match, double, or even triple your gift.

