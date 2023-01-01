MISSION
Lakeshore Public Media is the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience life-long learning, celebrate human diversity, and engage in civic concerns, all to enrich the lives of people in the communities we serve.
VISION
Become the essential source of media that brings distinctive and diverse insights from our local communities. In combination with other digital platforms, radio will emphasize local news and public affairs while using alternative channels for music and other legacy programs that meet our mission as a public broadcaster.
In television, we will make an upgrade investment in and direct our new production resources for distinctive local programming while continuing to be a provider of the core program service of PBS and other national channels. We will continue to offer production opportunities to our community partners and other potential associations.
DIVERSITY, EQUALITY & INCLUSION
Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is exhibited by our mission to celebrate human diversity in the communities we serve in all facets, including our award-winning local content and, most importantly, in representation among our staff. As an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, Lakeshore Public Media adheres to the employment laws and guidelines established by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Lakeshore Public Media is dedicated to attracting and retaining staff of various backgrounds at all levels of the organization and seeks to work with producers and other service providers that strive to do the same. These efforts enable Lakeshore Public Media to reach our diverse audience with relevant and impactful content and position us to compete more effectively in our local media landscape.
LPM'S CORE VALUES
Integrity
Upholding the ideals of public broadcasting and its diverse perspectives.
Trust
Providing trustworthy and reliable media in all formats to our communities.
Quality
Elevating life through transformative public media
Respect
Encouraging regard for others, their intelligence and ability to draw their own conclusions.
.
Responsibility
Being an irreproachable steward of the public trust.
Innovation
Nurturing curiosity and creativity for dynamic growth as providers of public media.
Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Your financial contribution is tax deductible with the exception of the fair market value of any goods or services received from the station in exchange for your gift.
Tax ID number: 31-0960136
Legal Name: Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting, Inc. (this includes both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio)
Address: 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville, IN 46410
Designation: Please specify if this gift is intended for Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio, or both.
If you have any questions or need any additional information, please contact our Membership department at (219) 756-5656 or membership@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.