MISSION

Lakeshore Public Media is the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience life-long learning, celebrate human diversity, and engage in civic concerns, all to enrich the lives of people in the communities we serve.

VISION

Become the essential source of media that brings distinctive and diverse insights from our local communities. In combination with other digital platforms, radio will emphasize local news and public affairs while using alternative channels for music and other legacy programs that meet our mission as a public broadcaster.

In television, we will make an upgrade investment in and direct our new production resources for distinctive local programming while continuing to be a provider of the core program service of PBS and other national channels. We will continue to offer production opportunities to our community partners and other potential associations.

