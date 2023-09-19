Lakeshore Public Media to Broadcast NWI Mayoral Debates

Lakeshore Public Media is pleased to announce its partnership with local League of Women Voters (LWV) groups to provide essential support and coverage of mayoral debates in Hobart, Portage, and Valparaiso. This initiative precedes Lakeshore's highly anticipated election night coverage, scheduled for November 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Hobart mayoral debate is set for Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. and will be hosted at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart, located at 497 Main St in Hobart. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Josh Huddleston (D) and Teddian Jackson (I) will be debating. The audio broadcast of the debate will be aired on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast - 89.1 FM - on Tuesday, September 26, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Valparaiso mayoral debate is scheduled for Monday, October 9, at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Memorial Opera House located at 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, Ind. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Debaters include Hannah Trueblood (D) and Jon Costas (R). The audio broadcast of the debate will be aired on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast - 89.1 FM - on Tuesday, October 10, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Portage mayoral debate is set for Tuesday, October 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Oakwood Hall at Woodland Park located at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage. D Mayoral candidates are Sue Lynch (D), Austin Bonta (R), Michael Cooper (Green Party). The audio broadcast of the debate will be aired on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast - 89.1 FM - on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. CT.

Lakeshore’s Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom Maloney, will serve as the moderator for each of the three debates. Citizens can actively participate by submitting questions for the candidates to be asked during the debate via email at comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org or by visiting LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Debates.

The debates are open to the public. No political apparel, pins or signs are permitted inside the venues of the debates. For those unable to attend in person, live or recorded video coverage of each event will be accessible via Lakeshore Public Media’s Facebook page and website, lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Maloney emphasized the significance of these debates, stating, "Debates are oftentimes a citizen's only chance to see and hear from candidates before they're elected to office. These opportunities, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, allow for clear and open communication between candidates and constituents. We're proud of the nearly decade’s worth of work that we've done in bringing local debates to the Northwest Indiana communities that we serve."

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to people 16 years and older, of all gender identities. With over 100 years of experience, the League is one of America’s oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations.

Lakeshore Public Media is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of all ages. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

