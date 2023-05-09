Lakeshore Public Media is proud to partner with NHK WORLD-JAPAN to make their broadcast available to our viewers across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana via our sub-channel.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the international service of Japan’s public media organization, NHK. It provides the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio, and online to a global audience. NHK reaches the entire world in multiple languages through television, radio, and the internet, providing accurate and impartial news and rich, quality content. It promotes mutual understanding between people with editorials that respect freedom and democracy.

Other ways to view NHK in Chicagoland and NWI:

Over the Air – 56.2

Comcast – 377

AT&T U-verse – 1379

Find Us Online

View the NHK Schedule

Visit NHK WORLD-JAPAN online

Download the NHK WORLD-JAPAN App

