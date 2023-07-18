U.S. man is detained in North Korea after crossing the border

A U.S. man has been detained in North Korea after crossing the border without authorization, according to the United Nations body that oversees the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

The U.S. national was on an "orientation tour" of the Joint Security Area, a border village between the two Koreas, the U.N. Command wrote in a tweet early Tuesday.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the body said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and its army.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

The DMZ divides the two Koreas, approximately around the 38th parallel, and is the de facto international border. It is heavily fortified and mined on both sides.

There have been numerous incidents on the DMZ since the early 1950s, and North Korean defectors occasionally manage to slip across the DMZ into South Korea.

