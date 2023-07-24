Trader Joe's has issued recalls for 2 types of cookies that could contain rocks

Trader Joe's has issued recalls for two types of cookies it sells, as they could potentially have rocks in them, the grocery store chain said Friday.

A supplier for Trader Joe's alerted the company that the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, had been impacted.

Trader Joe's said the potentially affected products have been removed from its shelves and destroyed, but people who may have previously obtained the products should discard them or return them to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

