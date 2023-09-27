North Korea expels Travis King

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said it would expel Travis King, a 23-year-old U.S. soldier who crossed into the country in July.

Later Wednesday morning, The Associated Press reported that U.S. officials say King has been transferred to U.S. custody in China.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that authorities finished their investigation into the case and that King had allegedly "confessed that he illegally intruded" into the country.

The news agency said King, who is African America, was "disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society," echoing earlier reports that King was open to seeking refuge in North Korea or a third country.

King's uncle told ABC News in August that his nephew had experienced racism in the Army. King joined the Army in 2021 and was stationed in South Korea as a private second class and cavalry scout.

He was arrested in South Korea last year and served jail time for an assault. He was due to return to his base at Fort Bliss, Texas, where he faced possible punishment.

But King skipped his flight and joined a tour of the Joint Security Area at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas. He then bolted across the border, where he was quickly detained by North Korean authorities.

