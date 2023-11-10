© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Escaped owls, mystery shipments and high-heeled politics: It's weekly news quiz time

By Holly J. Morris
Published November 10, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST
From left: 5-inch heels, an owl, a FedEx package
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; David Barrett, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
This week was a big old pile of politics. There was Election Day, a presidential debate, and a fraud trial that wasn't supposed to be politicized but was anyway.

You'll need to be up on all that to ace the quiz ... but you won't get an 11 out of 11 if you neglected the massive accretion of animal content on the NPR homepage. Charismatic owls, humpback whales and lice (did your scalp just itch?) made news, as did unexplained behavior from sea creatures.

Plus: drugs, divas, startup fails and more. Best of luck!

NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.