© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Here are Idaho's 2024 Republican caucus results

By Washington desk
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST
NPR

Idaho holds its Republican presidential caucus days before the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are on the ballot. Also on the ballot — despite having dropped out of the race — are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Democrats hold their caucus on May 23.

The caucus will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

NPR News
Washington desk