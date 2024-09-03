Despite evidence, Trump calls Arlington Cemetery incident a 'made up story'

Former President Donald Trump denied Turesday there was a conflict or “fighting,” during his visit to Arlington National Cemetery last week, calling it a “made up story,” though Army officials said one of their employees “was abruptly pushed aside” by Trump campaign officials.

“It was a made up story by Comrade Kamala and her misinformation squad,” Trump posted on his Truth Social website using the sobriquet he has coined for Vice President Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. “She made it all up to make up for the fact that she and Sleepy Joe have BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS for the INCOMPETENT AFGHANISTAN Withdrawal – THE MOST EMBARRASSING DAY IN U.S. HISTORY!!!”

Meanwhile, members of Congress are asking for details about the incident, which was first reported by NPR .

Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, wrote to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, asking for the incident report from Arlington as well as a briefing.

“Although the incident was reported to the Joint Base-Myer-Henderson Hall police department, reporting indicates that the employee declined to press charges for fear that the Trump supporters would retaliate against her,” Raskin wrote.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, last week also said he wanted the Army to provide the incident report.

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” Kaine said in a statement.

Harris issued a statement over the weekend, saying Arlington Cemetery is “not a place for politics.” She wrote that Trump “disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.”

President Biden, when asked about the incident by reporters, said "I don't want to answer because I might tell you what I think,"

Trump was visiting Arlington Cemetery on Aug. 26 at the invitation of some Gold Star families whose loved ones were killed at the Abbey Gate of Kabul International Airport while U.S. forces were evacuating Afghan allies. Thirteen service members were killed after an Islamic State fighter detonated a bomb that also killed more than 170 Afghan civilians three years ago.

The Army said in a statement that Trump campaign officials violated cemetery rules and federal law by taking photos and video at Section 60, where those killed in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars are buried.

"Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds," the statement said. "An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption.”

The Army statement added that it considered the incident closed as the employee was not pressing charges. NPR has identified the Trump campaign officials allegedly involved in the incident and has reached out to them for comment. They have not responded.

In the aftermath of the visit to Arlington, the Trump campaign said the cemetery staffer was "clearly suffering from a mental health episode" and promised to release footage of the encounter but has so far declined to do so.

Chris LaCivita, a top Trump campaign adviser, also lashed out at the cemetery employee.

“For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery,” he said in a written statement, misspelling the word hallowed. “Whoever this individual is, spreading these lies are dishonoring the men and women of our armed forces.”

A source familiar with the event said the cemetery staff worked with the staff of Republican Congressman Brian Mast of Florida, who joined Trump at Arlington. Arlington Cemetery staff dealt directly with Mast’s chief of staff, James Langenderfer, briefing him extensively on the rules, which include no campaign events at the cemetery. They also reiterated that only an official Arlington National Cemetery photographer — and no campaign photographer — could be used at Section 60. The source said Langenderfer told them the Trump campaign agreed to these rules. NPR reached out to Mast’s staff and asked if Langenderfer was briefed and relayed that information to the Trump campaign. They did not address the questions but instead released a statement, which said: "President Trump conducted no politics at Arlington National Cemetery."

This is not the first time Trump has been accused of politicizing the military for his personal gain. He has allegedly called dead soldiers "suckers" and "losers," insulted the late Sen. John McCain for being a prisoner of war and recently stoked controversy for saying civilian Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients are much better than those who received the Medal of Honor — the highest military award in the country, often given posthumously.

