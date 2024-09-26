© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
The FDA approves a new type of schizophrenia drug

By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:42 PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration, as expected, approved KarXT, the first new type of drug for schizophrenia in decades. It appears to be effective, but its main advantage is milder side effects.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: September 26, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
The initial version of this online summary incorrectly stated that the Food and Drug Administration had approved KarXT. The broadcast story reported that the agency was expected to approve the drug soon. The FDA then approved the drug, as expected, and both the summary and broadcast story were updated.
NPR News
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
