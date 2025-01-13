As dangerous winds are expected to pick up, Los Angeles braces for new fires

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

More strong winds are expected across Los Angeles and Ventura counties over the next few days that will create dangerous conditions as multiple blazes continue to burn across the fire-torn areas.

The winds along with extremely dry conditions and low humidity will lead to a "particularly dangerous situation," with red flag warning conditions by late Monday night through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

"Strong, locally damaging, NE/E winds will affect West LA Co. & much of Ventura Co. thru Wednesday. Critical fire weather is expected, so PLEASE have multiple ways of getting notifications in case of new fires & prepare ahead of time," the NWS Los Angeles office wrote in a post on X.

A red flag warning means there are conditions for an increased risk of fire: a combination of very low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.

Red flag warnings remain in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday, While the wind storm is not forecast to be as strong as last week's winds the NWS is warning of "damaging winds gusting between 55 and 70 mph."

A red flag warning also will be in effect starting Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PDT and will continue through 12 p.m. PDT Wednesday, bringing a period of "locally damaging winds with extremely critical fire weather conditions" in portions of western mountainous areas and northern San Fernando Valley, the NWS says.

At least 153,000 people have been ordered to evacuated and another 166,000 people were under evacuation warnings over the weekend, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

What to know

Deaths and injuries: At least 24 deaths from the fires are being investigated — 16 from the Eaton Fire and eight from the Palisades Fire. Search and rescue efforts for missing persons related to the fires began Saturday.

At least 24 deaths from the fires are being investigated — 16 from the Eaton Fire and eight from the Palisades Fire. Search and rescue efforts for missing persons related to the fires began Saturday. Destruction: More than 38,000 acres have been burned in the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Homes and businesses are among the more than 12,000 structures that have been destroyed — as are many houses of worship. Officials expect more in the coming days.

More than 38,000 acres have been burned in the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Homes and businesses are among the more than 12,000 structures that have been destroyed — as are many houses of worship. Officials expect more in the coming days. Containment: The Eaton Fire has spread to more than 14,000 acres and is 33% contained. The Palisades Fire is at nearly 24,000 acres and 14% contained. The Kenneth Fire was fully contained after burning more than 1,000 acres, while the nearly 800-acre Hurst Fire is 89% contained.

The Eaton Fire has spread to more than 14,000 acres and is 33% contained. The Palisades Fire is at nearly 24,000 acres and 14% contained. The Kenneth Fire was fully contained after burning more than 1,000 acres, while the nearly 800-acre Hurst Fire is 89% contained. Drinking water: Several drinking water advisories have been issued. A "do not drink" order was issued for most of northern Pasadena after the Eaton Fire damaged pump stations and reservoirs. A "do not drink" notice was also issued for areas in the Pacific Palisades and communities north of San Vicente Blvd under evacuation orders. The LA Department of Water and Power said it issued the notice because of "the potential of fire-related contaminants that may have entered the water system." Parts of northern Pasadena have also been warned not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, hand washing or bathing until further notice, the city said on Saturday.

Several drinking water advisories have been issued. A "do not drink" order was issued for most of northern Pasadena after the Eaton Fire damaged pump stations and reservoirs. A "do not drink" notice was also issued for areas in the Pacific Palisades and communities north of San Vicente Blvd under evacuation orders. The LA Department of Water and Power said it issued the notice because of "the potential of fire-related contaminants that may have entered the water system." Parts of northern Pasadena have also been warned not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, hand washing or bathing until further notice, the city said on Saturday. Air Quality: The LA County public health department is advising those in areas impacted by smoke to limit time outside, use an air purifier in homes and wear an N95 or P100 respirator.



How to help and stay safe

Resources to help stay safe:

➡️ With fire danger still high, authorities implore you to follow evacuation orders

➡️ What to do — and not do — when you get home after a fire evacuation

➡️ Is smoke in your home? Here's how to make an air purifier from a box fan

➡️Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

Ways to support the response and recovery:

➡️ Want to help fire victims? Here's what experts say does the most good and places seeking volunteers

➡️ Wildfire donations and volunteering: How and where to help

➡️ Share: These are the steps fire victims need to take to make an insurance claim

The California Newsroom is following the extreme weather from across the region. Click through to LAist's coverage for the latest.



Copyright 2025 NPR