Severe weather and critical fire risk, ranked 'multi-hazard,' expected nationwide

A spring storm bringing severe weather will impact the U.S. through the middle of the week, with parts of the country experiencing thunderstorms and "critical fire" risk conditions.

The "multi-hazard storm" is expected to move across the Central Plains and through the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region starting Monday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) says.

"Thunderstorms should increase late this evening and merge into a squall line overnight across parts of the southern and central Plains. Several tornadoes, scattered to numerous severe wind gusts, and large hail are all possible," according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center .

Heavy snow and strong winds will create "dangerous travel conditions" across the area, including Nebraska, and parts of the Midwest, through Tuesday. The forecast warns that blowing snow may "significantly reduce visibility, with localized whiteout conditions possible."

A strong cold front will also bring severe weather across parts of the South, including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, extending to eastern states, such as Virginia from Tuesday into Wednesday. The NWS says there will be "concerns for very strong damaging winds, tornadoes, and at least some areas of large hail" across the central Gulf Coast. On Wednesday, thunderstorms and heavy rain could lead to "damaging winds and potentially a few tornadoes."

Fire danger in Southern Plains and Carolinas

Red flag warnings are in effect for parts of Texas through Tuesday evening, with fire weather watches in effect across the state, parts of New Mexico and parts of Oklahoma. A red flag warning indicates an increased risk of fire due to a combination of very low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.

Wind advisories are also forecast for eastern parts of Texas beginning Tuesday evening, extending across the South to East Georgia through Wednesday evening. Some places may experience winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, according to the NWS. These strong winds "can make driving difficult," the NWS says.

Increased fire danger also remains in effect for parts of the Carolinas, including upper South Carolina and western North Carolina, which have already been scorched by wildfires driven by high winds, low humidity and dry conditions since the weekend.

"Although relative humidity will be higher during the day Tuesday, temperatures will be warmer and winds will be stronger during the afternoon," the NWS said on Monday. "The likelihood of precipitation remains near zero in most of the area until Tuesday evening, so fuel moistures will remain dry."

Central North Carolina is also facing heightened fire danger, with expected wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph across the region through Tuesday, the NWS office in Raleigh says.

As of Monday evening, there are more than 193 fires burning across North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Forest Service . Additionally, more than 4,300 acres have been burned across South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission .

