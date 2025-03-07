© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Florida says its cops are ready to help ICE with deportations

By Greg Allen
Published March 7, 2025 at 3:51 PM CST

Florida is going all-in on President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ushered in a new law that formalizes agreements between all 67 Florida sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The move enables local officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Florida has also imposed harsher penalties for offenses committed by people illegally in the U.S. than for everyone else.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen