Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin discusses new round of Trump tariffs

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

So let's get some perspective now from someone who serves on the Senate Budget and Finance Committees. I want to mention he's also on the Subcommittee on International Trade, Customs and Global Competitiveness. That's Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Good morning, senator.

RON JOHNSON: Good morning.

MARTIN: So you've called tariffs a double-edged sword. Are you confident the sword is going to cut in the direction of the benefits and not the risks?

JOHNSON: I have my concerns. I think the previous report was largely accurate. I would add that, you know, we obviously have a problem in this country. We have offshored many vital manufacturing of - you know, whether it's pharmaceuticals, whether it's the high-end semiconductors. So there's - there are all kinds of different things that we do need to manufacture here in the United States just for national security. So trade is an incredibly complex issue. Hard to say exactly how this all ends. You know, this is something President Trump has believed for decades. He is absolutely dedicated to it. I think it's reasonably high risk. It's a very bold move. He will - you know, he'll either reap the rewards or suffer the consequences.

MARTIN: As we heard in Scott Horsley's reporting, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management this week showed tariffs dragging on manufacturing. That's the very sector that import taxes are supposed to help. Now, 19% of Wisconsin's workers are employed in manufacturing. That's nearly double the national average. So what are you concerned about? What could be the impact on your state?

JOHNSON: Well, it certainly could make those manufacturers less competitive when they export. At the same time, I'm hearing from manufacturers that are not happy with the trade barriers imposed on them as they try and export already. So, as I said, international trade is an incredibly complex issue. I'm, at my core, a free but fair trader, and that's been the problem. We have not been engaged in fair trade. We haven't been treated fairly by many of our trading partners. And this is trying to level the playing field in a very complex environment.

MARTIN: I think you met with the president yesterday. Is that correct?

JOHNSON: We did. It was - he was obviously talking about this before the announcement. But we were primarily talking about, you know, what we can do to return to a prepandemic level of spending, which is another huge problem we have, going from 4.4 trillion to 7.3 trillion in just the last six years.

MARTIN: So - but can I just ask to understand (ph) the question of trade policy - Congress is supposed to play a role in that. Do you feel that the president is listening to you? Do you feel that you've had any input into this program before he rolled it out?

JOHNSON: Well, you know, Congress has, you know, willingly granted a lot of its constitutional authority to the president and part of it on trade. And he's using that authority.

MARTIN: So, you know, President Trump ran on immigration and inflation. Those were kind of the primary drivers of his campaign. If this does raise cost, how do you explain that to people who voted for him? Because they thought it would lower - they thought he would lower their cost of living.

JOHNSON: Well, I think he's very aware of that. He also ran saying that tariff is the most beautiful word in the English language. So, you know, this - again, this should not be unexpected. This is a core belief of his. And we're going to find out to what extent he's right and many people are wrong. I really don't know. Right now I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt. There's not much I can really do about it but to keep the administration aware of what reactions, you know, are and, you know, the impact it has on Wisconsin businesses and farmers.

MARTIN: And just speaking of that, are you hearing from your constituents? How are they - what are they saying to you, and what are you saying to them?

JOHNSON: Well, again, it's interesting. They're supportive of what President Trump is trying to accomplish, but yet they're concerned about the impact on their particular business. So it's - they - everybody realizes this is a double-edged sword. That's very true. Some people know they're going to be impacted more than others. Some people are going to benefit from it. So it's a real mixed bag.

MARTIN: And so far, though, how are you explaining this to your constituents? Are you saying that you think the juice is going to be worth the squeeze in the long run, or are you saying this is a moment of shared sacrifice? Or how are you talking about it with your constituents?

JOHNSON: I'm telling them to keep me totally informed, and I'll keep the administration informed as well.

MARTIN: So before we let you go, what's the next step here? What are you going to be looking to, or are there any particular data points before you start - you feel like you need to speak up and say more? Or are you going to sort of go back to the president and try to get him to renegotiate? Is there some particular data point you're looking at?

JOHNSON: Well, look, we'll take a look at exactly what investment is being pledged. Right now it's 5 to $6 trillion. We'll see how other nations react, and some are already decreasing if not eliminating their tariffs. So to a certain extent, right now there's some positive impacts of this, although obviously what's happened to the stock market is not positive.

MARTIN: That is U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. He's a Republican from Wisconsin. Senator Johnson, thanks so much for your time. I do hope we'll talk again.

