This priest has advocated for LGBTQ Catholics. Here's what he thinks of the conclave

On the eve of the papal conclave, one of the big questions hanging in the air is whether the church will continue the path that Pope Francis set in softening its harsh positions on LGBTQ Catholics.

The Rev. James Martin has spent much of his career ministering to and advocating for this community. It's a ministry Pope Francis personally encouraged.

Martin met with All Things Considered host Scott Detrow at the Jesuit global headquarters to discuss what the future of his advocacy efforts might look like under the new pope.

The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Scott Detrow: We're at that moment where the cardinals have not gone into the conclave yet. They're meeting every day. There's a lot of buzz around the city. Have you heard stray thoughts one way or another that give you a sense of where that conversation is going among the people that matter?

James Martin: They're thinking about the legacy of Pope Francis. Do they want someone sort of in his vein? Do they want someone who might be a little more sort of sedate? What I've been hearing also is a surprising amount of cardinals being pretty blunt about their critiques of Pope Francis and also their critiques of the critiques of Pope Francis.

Which is good. They really are looking for someone who is holy, someone who's a good evangelizer and someone who's a good administrator. And frankly, those three things are hard to find in one person.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images / Getty Images Media setting up in St. Peter's Square in preparation for a new pope on Monday in Rome, Italy.

Detrow: We were interviewing people the other day at [the Basilica of] St. Mary Major, where Pope Francis' tomb is. We talked to one person who I thought really embodies this challenge the church faces. She's somebody who grew up in the church, playing the organ in the church.

She said she's LGBTQ and she felt increasingly pushed out and pushed out and pushed out. She said, "I don't consider myself Catholic anymore because I felt alienated by this church." And I feel like that story plays out in so many places right now. And it's just been this incredible challenge for the church and I know it's one that you've thought a lot about.

Martin: Yeah, there are a lot of people that feel that way. By the same token, there are a lot of people that feel under Francis, they've had this experience of welcome. I would say Francis probably did more for LGBTQ people — well not probably — than all of his predecessors combined. The first pope ever to use the word "gay." He came out against the criminalization of homosexuality. He met with LGBTQ people. He met with me and other people who minister to them. So, I think there is still this sense of alienation, but I think it really diminished under Francis.

Detrow: How do you think of his lasting legacy when it comes to this? Because there were so many gestures and statements that were welcoming, but then there's critics who say, "Well, when you look at the formal teachings, when you look at the writings, the rule setting, not much did change."

Martin: Well, I think the approach changed and that's a kind of teaching itself. So his change in the conversation, the way he treated LGBTQ people ... actually he did change some things. So, the ability to bless same-sex couples, I mean, that's a change. The decriminalization of homosexuality, that's a change.

One thing I want to say is that I think the media tended to overlook in the last few years of his life, he used to meet regularly with transgender people. It was kind of under the radar. But that's a big deal. At his entombment, at St. Mary Major, there was a representative from the transgender community officially there at the invitation of the Vatican. So that's a change and that would not have happened before Francis.

Detrow: I'm curious what you think the path forward is that when you look at the parts of the world where the church is most rapidly growing, there's real resistance to things like [the blessing of same sex couples] from parishioners, from leaders, including from some cardinals who could be in contention to be the next pope.

How do you think the church moves forward, keeping those views in mind, but also being welcoming, not being frankly, some people would say at times hateful toward people who are gay.

Martin: It is a breaking point, I think, by balancing the tension between what you might call prophecy and unity. Unity is a value in the church. We don't want to split the church over any issue.

By the same token, we have to stand up for people who are being marginalized. I always say there were two trends in the church in the last 12 years for LGBTQ people. One was Pope Francis, right? And that trend is over, in terms of his gestures and who he appointed as cardinals. The other trend is that as more and more people come out, and more and more Catholics come out, their families are changed, their parishes are changed, priests are changed, and bishops are changed. And that trend is not going to stop. People are going to continue to come out.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images An Irish priest holds an Irish newspaper displaying photos of cardinals who could become the next pope outside the Vatican on Tuesday in Rome, Italy.

So, it is a frustration that there are many places where cardinals and bishops are pretty homophobic and pretty, I would say, sometimes mean to LGBTQ people. And I think that really has to change. The only way that's going to change, frankly, for these church leaders is encounter. This is one of the reasons Pope Francis was so big on the culture of encounter. It's coming to know people. That's basically it.

Detrow: In this moment, we don't know who the next pope will be. A lot of people who deeply appreciated that approach that Pope Francis took are worried that the next pope will not be like that. We'll reverse course on so many things. You wrote an article, the headline was something along the lines of "Don't fear the outcome of the next conclave," addressed to people who are worried. What did you say?

Martin: Well, I can only approach that from a spiritual point of view, which is to remind people that the Holy Spirit is not exactly picking the pope, but he's guiding the process and that we have to trust that the cardinals are opening themselves up to the activity of the Holy Spirit and really are trying to find the man who they think is the best. And, look, these are very prayerful people. They've spent their whole life in service to the church, in service to Jesus. And they want the best guy. It may seem political, but we really have to trust in the process. And, you know, as a Jesuit, we will work with whoever steps out on that balcony in a couple of days.

This story was adapted for the web by Manuela Lopez Restrepo and edited by Karen Zamora.

Copyright 2025 NPR