Flight issues could linger after shutdown. And, Google's lawsuit targeting scammers

Today's top stories

The Republican-led House of Representatives is expected to approve a funding bill today that will bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Most Democrats denounced it because it doesn't address health care subsidies that are expiring at the end of the year.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Jeffries responded to a vote in the Senate last night to fund the federal government that aims to end the longest shutdown in history, when the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation tomorrow.

🎧 Some Democrats have called for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be ousted from his leadership role , even though he voted against the plan. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dodged questions about Schumer with reporters last night, highlighting divisions within the party, NPR's Claudia Grisales tells Up First . The deal includes a promise to vote on the Affordable Care Act in December, though it's unclear if it will reach the House floor.

, even though he voted against the plan. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dodged questions about Schumer with reporters last night, highlighting divisions within the party, NPR's Claudia Grisales tells . The deal includes a promise to vote on the Affordable Care Act in December, though it's unclear if it will reach the House floor. 🎧 Even if the shutdown ends this week, flight disruptions are likely to linger. Airlines have already canceled thousands of flights to comply with a Federal Aviation Administration order and now there are staffing shortages. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the FAA's restrictions will remain in place until regulators are satisfied that staffing levels are back to normal, NPR's Joel Rose reports.

The largest aircraft carrier in the world, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is now in the area covered by the U.S. Southern Command, which covers a region that includes Venezuela. In recent weeks, U.S. forces there have opened fire on small boats, killing at least 76 people. The Trump administration says the people on the boats were smuggling drugs without any public evidence to back the claim. Here's how many strikes on alleged drug vessels the U.S. has announced.

🎧 The killings of citizens could put U.S. troops in legal jeopardy, according to NPR's Quil Lawrence. Alvin Holsey, who oversaw the strikes, resigned two years early. Congressional and Pentagon sources say he stepped down over concerns the operations may have been illegal.

Have you ever received a text message saying you owe a road toll or need to pick up a mysterious package? Google has had enough of these scams. The tech giant filed a lawsuit today in the District Court for the Southern District of New York against an alleged criminal organization based in China, called "Lighthouse," which provides software and support to online scammers.

Deep dive

Sunnu Rebecca Choi for NPR /

A pregnancy test can confirm you're expecting as early as four weeks in, but many prenatal providers don't see patients until the pregnancy is eight or nine weeks along. While waiting isn't necessarily risky, many expecting parents still want care sooner. If you're looking to get an earlier appointment, here's what you need to know.

🤰 In the early stages, it can be hard for doctors to clearly see pregnancy on an ultrasound.

🤰 Many clinics delay scheduling appointments early on because they are not set up to take care of the estimated 15% of pregnancies that end in the first trimester.

🤰 While waiting, you can try seeing a primary care provider or your OB/GYN to manage symptoms like nausea and heartburn.

Life advice

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Food Bank Distribution As Trump Says US Won't Provide SNAP Funding During Shutdown Donated food items at Curley's House Food Bank in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. President Donald Trump further muddied the fate of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with a social media post Tuesday suggesting he would not provide benefits until after the government reopened. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SNAP benefits were delayed in November due to the government shutdown. In response, Kevin Curry, a food influencer and former recipient of these benefits, the founder of Fit Men Cook, has been sharing tips for finding free or affordable food. Curry spoke with Life Kit on how to get discounts and deals on food, especially when money is tight.

🥫 If you are a SNAP recipient, use your card to get double the fruits and veggies if your state offers the Double Up Food Bucks program.

🥫 Contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Hunger Hotline to find nearby food pantries and meal sites.

🥫 Don't be afraid to shop at multiple food pantries. If you are looking for something specific and can't find it at one, a different pantry may have the products you need.

🥫 Ask your grocery store when they release deals or markdowns.

For tips on how to afford food when money is tight, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

/ USC Annenberg / USC Annenberg

Podcast hosts and their guests are predominantly male and white, according to new research from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Here's a breakdown of what else was discovered. The Wright family mansion, the former home of the world's first pilot, Orville Wright, is now recognized with a historical marker in Oakwood, Ohio. (via WYSO) Two dozen violins, played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust, are on display at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee as part of the Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience exhibit. (via WUWM)

