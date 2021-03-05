© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

The Jan. 6 attack: The cases behind the biggest criminal investigation in U.S. history

By NPR Staff
Published March 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST

Updated July 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM ET

Editor's note: This story was first published on Feb. 9, 2021. It is regularly updated, and includes explicit language.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring scores of law enforcement officers, forcing a panicked evacuation of the nation's political leaders, and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.

Five people died during or soon after the riot, and more than $2.8 million worth of damage was done to the Capitol and grounds. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has estimated that 2,000 people may have been involved that day, and considers the attack an act of domestic terrorism. In response, the Department of Justice launched the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

NPR is tracking every criminal case stemming from that day's events. This database makes publicly available — and searchable — information on hundreds of cases, including alleged affiliation with extremist ideologies and past or present police or military experience.

Explore the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases

Loading...

About This Story

This is a project from NPR's Investigations and News Apps teams. NPR's Tom Dreisbach, Meg Anderson, Dina Temple-Raston, Monika Evstatieva, Barbara Van Woerkom, Arezou Rezvani, Barrie Hardymon, Tim Mak, Austin Fast, Emine Yücel, Allison Mollenkamp and Nick McMillan contributed reporting to this project; NPR's Connie Hanzhang Jin and Alyson Hurt built the database; and NPR's Emily Bogle, Catie Dull, Michele Abercrombie and Di'Amond Moore identified photographs.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: February 19, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST
In an earlier version of this database, the summary for Vitali GossJankowski was mistakenly entered twice and appeared incorrectly for Cindy Sue Fitchett.
Tags
NPR News NPR Top Stories
NPR Staff