A man is accused of stealing a military truck the same day he was released from jail

A man in Maryland has been arrested the same day he was released from jail after allegedly stealing a large military truck and leading police on a chase.

Michael Stevens II, 38, was released from the Hartford County Detention Center Friday. At about 6:35 p.m. that day, the Hartford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen, privately owned 1986 923-A military vehicle from someone's home in Bel Air, Maryland, the Hartford County Sheriff's Office said.

Stevens allegedly drove the vehicle, which weighs five tons, through Bel Air, on Interstate 95 and to Baltimore. Law enforcement tried stopping the vehicle with stop sticks, but was unsuccessful. Stevens allegedly got out of the vehicle in Baltimore and tried to run, but was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Stevens allegedly crashed into multiple cars during the chase, the sheriff said.

Stevens is being charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault and failing to obey a lawful order. He is being held without bond.

