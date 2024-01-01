What is mental health? What does it mean to prioritize your mental health? How do we learn more about mental illness and treatments available? Every day people of all ages and cultural backgrounds are asking and sharing about the topics of mental health and mental illness. While everyone's experience is different, we find that being open and raising awareness about the topics can be helpful even if it is just to acknowledge that no one needs to be alone in their mental health journey. Here are some documentaries and programs about mental health across age, geography, and culture, as well as explorations into the science of mental illness.

Call 211 (or 866-211-9966) to speak with a trained counselor 24/7. To be connected to a crisis counselor, call 211 and enter your ZIP code, then follow the prompts and select number 3 for the Be Well Crisis Helpline.

or call or text 988 - the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

PBS FILMS ON MENTAL HEALTH

Facing Suicide

FACING SUICIDE combines the poignant personal stories of people impacted by suicide with profiles of scientists at the forefront of research to reveal new insights into one of America’s most pressing mental health crises. The documentary shines a light on this difficult topic can destigmatize suicide while revealing that there is help as well as hope for those at risk and their loved ones.

Out of the Dark

Out of the Dark, a youth-focused series of digital-first films tells intimate, emotional, and sometimes surprising stories of people whose lives have been impacted by mental health issues. The series is diverse by ethnicity, age and gender, and is designed to spark dialogue, create awareness, and inspire a generation of young people to be vocal and open about their mental health journey.

"An Olympic Athlete Takes on Depression" is one in the series. It tells the story of Olympic shot putter Raven Saunders, the intensity of her 2016 Olympic experience, her childhood trauma, and the pitfalls of celebrity that challenged her mental health. After receiving care for depression, Raven spoke out about her struggles and became a leading advocate for mental health dialogue among athletes.

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

Follow the journeys of more than 20 young Americans from all over the country and all walks of life, who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled—and, at times—overwhelmed them. Hiding in Plain Sight presents an unstinting look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after that storm.

Any Given Day

Filmmaker Margaret Byrne follows three formerly incarcerated Chicagoans as they manage their respective mental illnesses while searching for stability in their families, friendships, jobs and housing. While documenting the challenges that are faced at the intersections of a punitive carceral system, poverty and substance use, Byrne reckons with her own history of mental illness. Any Given Day aired as part of the documentary series America ReFramed.

On Our Minds

On Our Minds is a student-led and student-produced podcast about the biggest mental health challenges young people face. In each episode, two teen reporters guide you through stories by high schoolers from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs about the teenage experience that will connect, educate and inspire listeners of all ages.

We definitely recommend you subscribe to the Edward R. Murrow award-winning podcast, now in its third season. You can get a little preview of the podcast from this episode below, in which the hosts explore how we go about even starting a conversation about mental health.

Mysteries of Mental Illness

Mysteries of Mental Illness explores the story of mental illness in science and society. The four-part series traces the evolution of this complex topic from its earliest days to present times. It explores dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the mysteries of mental illness and gives voice to contemporary Americans across a spectrum of experiences.

Evil or Illness Who's Normal? New Frontiers The Rise and Fall of the Asylum

Decolonizing Mental Health

The Decolonizing Mental Health series dismantles the racism that underscores the mental healthcare industry. By focusing its gaze on the transformative work of therapists and individuals of color, it calls for redressal of the ways in which we define psychiatric illness and health.

Below is one episode in the series that features Shawna Murray-Browne, an integrated psychotherapist who has dedicated her career to helping communities of color access ways of nurture, care, and healing.