Arriana Franco brings a diverse background in marketing, donor engagement, project management, and strategic planning to Lakeshore Public Media. With a Bachelor’s in Business from Purdue University Northwest and a soon-to-be-completed Master’s in Management from Calumet College of St. Joseph, Arriana has a strong foundation in connecting with communities. Before joining Lakeshore, she worked in the Advancement and Alumni Affairs Department at Calumet College, where she developed her passion for nonprofit work and her desire to make a positive impact in Northwest Indiana.

Outside of work, Arriana loves spending time with her family and her two dogs, watching documentaries, and getting creative with painting and jewelry-making. She's excited to bring her skills and enthusiasm to Lakeshore, where she can continue fostering meaningful connections and contributing to the community.