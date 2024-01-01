Joe Bermudez

On any given day, you'll find Joe behind the scenes, assisting with camera work, audio, and editing for our various programs. During football season, he takes over as the director of 'Gamenight', ensuring a seamless viewing experience for our audience. Additionally, Joe dedicates three days a week to airing the lottery drawings (and working the dreaded night shift).

Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Joe juggled various jobs while pursuing his education at Purdue University Northwest, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in broadcasting.

Outside of work, Joe's love for baseball knows no bounds. From watching and writing about the sport to playing it himself, he's a true aficionado, particularly when it comes to cheering on his beloved White Sox. And fun fact: in his baseball-playing days, Joe had a killer forkball up his sleeve!