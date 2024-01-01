Jona Robinson

At LPM, Jona's day begins before 5 a.m., diving into the latest weather, traffic, and breaking news. They focus first on local, then state news, meticulously crafting scripts to be on air by 6:04 a.m. for Morning Edition. Throughout the show, which runs until 8:51 a.m., she keeps listeners updated on traffic and weather while staying vigilant for any breaking news. After the show, Jona spends the day researching and rewriting stories for the next day or afternoon shows.

With just two weeks at LPM, she brings a fresh energy and true dedication to the craft of reporting. She draws from her previous experience as a part-time New Media Journalist and middle school paraprofessional. Jona holds two bachelor's degrees from Ball State University in journalism with a concentration in news and reporting, and telecommunications with a concentration in broadcasting, along with a minor in anthropology.

Outside of work, Jona is passionate about art, often painting, drawing, or doodling. She loves movies and spending time with their pets, as well as cooking and baking. Currently learning American Sign Language (ASL), Jona is one of seven siblings and possesses an eidetic memory, which aids professional tasks by allowing them to recall detailed information quickly and accurately. This combination of professional dedication and diverse personal interests shapes who they are, both in and out of the newsroom.