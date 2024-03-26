Russel Brodhacker

Russel BrodhackerCommunications Coordinator
As our Communications Coordinator, Russel is instrumental in engaging in the community to foster meaningful connections. With a knack for writing and connection, Broadhacker ensures that our community knows what we are doing when we are doing it.
Before joining our team, Russel explored various endeavors, but now, they're fully immersed in the world of media and communications, bringing his unique perspective and skills to the table. Armed with a college degree from Purdue University Northwest, where they majored in Communications, Russel bringsa unique perspective to the team at Lakeshore.
Whether exploring the great outdoors, penning a children's book, or spreading kindness incognito, Russell embodies the spirit of adventure both in and out of the office. Join us in celebrating his passion, creativity, and dedication to making a difference at Lakeshore Public Media.
Lakeshore Public Media proudly announces the success of its Spring Pledge Drive, which incentivized listeners to donate by promising to use a portion of donations to purchase meals through Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. This collaboration, spanning...
With an impressive attendance of over 1,000 community members, the event highlighted the region's enthusiasm for educational engagement. This remarkable turnout has invigorated Lakeshore staff as they prepare for the next "Learn with Lakeshore" event, set to take place at Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center on July 21.
Lakeshore Public Media is pleased to announce an upcoming event that will delight food enthusiasts and radio aficionados alike: a live studio recording of fan-favorite podcast “Let's Eat with Chef Nick”.Scheduled for May 15 at 3 p.m. at Lakeshore Public Media Studios in Merrillville...
Lakeshore Public Media announced its Spring Pledge Drive in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, signaling a collaborative effort to nourish and support the local community. This unique collaboration, from April 25 to May 3, underscores Lakeshore's commitment to addressing pressing community needs while upholding its mission of providing enriching content and fostering community engagement.
LPM has been awarded a matching fund grant totaling $100,000 from Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County. This grant, secured as part of the eighth phase of Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII), will bolster efforts to promote high-quality, early learning and child development initiatives
Memorial services for Tommy Williams will be held at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral on Friday, April 12th, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.
Lakeshore Public Media is delighted to announce the return of Learn with Lakeshore, a free community event dedicated to early learning, childhood development, and family engagement. Learn with Lakeshore will take place at Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West St, Crown Point, IN 46307, on Sunday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Lakeshore Public Media and the Northwest Indiana sports community are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Williams, whose impactful presence and resonant voice graced the airwaves for over two decades.
Lakeshore Public Media (LPM) and the League of Women Voters (LWV) unite to organize and broadcast two critical, democratic primary debates.