Russel Brodhacker

As our Communications Coordinator, Russel is instrumental in engaging in the community to foster meaningful connections. With a knack for writing and connection, Broadhacker ensures that our community knows what we are doing when we are doing it.

Before joining our team, Russel explored various endeavors, but now, they're fully immersed in the world of media and communications, bringing his unique perspective and skills to the table. Armed with a college degree from Purdue University Northwest, where they majored in Communications, Russel bringsa unique perspective to the team at Lakeshore.

Whether exploring the great outdoors, penning a children's book, or spreading kindness incognito, Russell embodies the spirit of adventure both in and out of the office. Join us in celebrating his passion, creativity, and dedication to making a difference at Lakeshore Public Media.