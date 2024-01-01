Thomas Duncan

Serving as our one our Producer/Directors–with a wide range of skills, Tom's average day is anything from editing and writing to camera work and conducting interviews. He's a jack-of-all-trades in the world of media production.

Before joining Lakeshore, Tom spent almost a decade in the food service industry. He studied at Purdue Northwest and has a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Broadcast.

Beyond the studio, he finds joy in cooking, films, and immersing himself in the world of video games.