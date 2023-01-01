Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability
Along the south shore of Lake Michigan, at the crossroads of America, a globally rare environment collided with the industrial giants that built our nation. This collision, over a century-old, gave rise to some of the most influential environmental conflicts of the 20th century, & became a microcosm for one of the most pressing issues of our time: sustainability. How do we maintain our way of life without destroying the natural world on which we all depend?
Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability tells the story of how one region, where rare plants grow in the shadows of smokestacks, sparked a movement for a national park, a movement which eventually led to game-changing environmental policies with worldwide impact & unique partnerships on the path to a more sustainable world.
In Honor of: Lee Botts
American Environmentalist & “Champion of the Great Lakes”
“This educational program aims to provide knowledge and appreciation for the natural and cultural history of the Lake Michigan shoreline to the young people upon whom sustainability for the future depends.”
– Lee Botts, Executive Producer