Along the south shore of Lake Michigan, at the crossroads of America, a globally rare environment collided with the industrial giants that built our nation. This collision, over a century-old, gave rise to some of the most influential environmental conflicts of the 20th century, & became a microcosm for one of the most pressing issues of our time: sustainability. How do we maintain our way of life without destroying the natural world on which we all depend?

Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability tells the story of how one region, where rare plants grow in the shadows of smokestacks, sparked a movement for a national park, a movement which eventually led to game-changing environmental policies with worldwide impact & unique partnerships on the path to a more sustainable world.

