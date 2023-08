This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature artist couple Julian Quayle and Aimee Alexander whose artistic collaboration as Alexander and Quayle was born of the pandemic lockdown. Next we feature Chesterton-based Plein Aire oil artist Christine Newton, who work is focused on nostalgic structures. Our Spotlight is on Art Barn’s 7th Annual Art Blitz on September 16th with Amy Navardauskas and Melissa Washburn.