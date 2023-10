This week on ART ON THE AIR we celebrate our 5th anniversary and the start of our 6th season featuring Memorial Opera House’s new Executive Director, Megan Stoner. Next Indiana Arts Commission’s Artist Services Program Manager, Jordan Adams discussing her role in helping artists. Our Spotlight is on Memorial Opera House ’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” with Tony Summerville the voice of the plant Audrey Two, running through October 22nd.