Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November 5, 2023

Published October 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature longtime fixtures of the Northwest Indiana theater scene, Paul and Angie Lowe sharing details about their nearly six decade career and their new show “1776.” Next we have an encore visit with singer, songwriter, guitarist Michelle Shafer, whose original music touches on subjects of love, spirit, time and life’s purpose. Our Spotlight is on Art Barn’s Holiday Shop running through December with executive director Amy Navardaukas.

