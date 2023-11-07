© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November 26, 2023

Published November 7, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST

This Thanksgiving weekend on ART ON THE AIR our whole program features composer, lyricist, voice-over artist, music producer, and recording artist for both TV and Film Emily Drennen, sharing her musical journey plus sharing a deeply personal 2023 song release about the tragic death of her father, “I Know Your Name.”   Our Spotlight is on a one man-version of Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” with Jim LaPietra at the Towle Theater running December 1st though the 10th. A spotlight extra Michigan City ’s Footlight Players will present the Fred Carmichael mystery, “Murder on the Rerun” running December 1st though the 10th

Art on the Air
Stay Connected