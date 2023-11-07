Art on the Air, November 26, 2023

This Thanksgiving weekend on ART ON THE AIR our whole program features composer, lyricist, voice-over artist, music producer, and recording artist for both TV and Film Emily Drennen, sharing her musical journey plus sharing a deeply personal 2023 song release about the tragic death of her father, “I Know Your Name.” Our Spotlight is on a one man-version of Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” with Jim LaPietra at the Towle Theater running December 1st though the 10th. A spotlight extra Michigan City ’s Footlight Players will present the Fred Carmichael mystery, “Murder on the Rerun” running December 1st though the 10th

