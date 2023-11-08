Art on the Air, December 3, 2023

This week on ART ON THE AIR LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra conductor, Carolyn Watson returns to update us on her recent career moves and plans for the orchestra. Next we have well-known litigation attorney turned author, Larry Evans sharing his novel, “Unauthorized Practices” set right in Valparaiso . Our Spotlight is on Indiana Ballet Theatre’s annual production of the “Nutcracker” December 7th through 10th at IU Northwest’s Main Stage with Artistic Director Gloria Tuohy, plus a Spotlight extra, the Memorial Opera House presents the stage adaptation of the Irving Berlin musical, “White Christmas” opening Nov 30th running through December 17th plus on December 17th South Shore Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops Concert.

