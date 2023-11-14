Art on the Air, December 10, 2023

© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Published November 14, 2023

This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature the award-winning host and writer for NPR's daily music program World Cafe, Raina Douris, discussing her journey from Canada’s CBC to Pittsburgh’s WXPN. Next  Outstanding Midwest Series Artist James Jankowiak’s exhibit talk at 2pm on Saturday January 6, 2023, at South Shore Arts. Spotlight is on Chesterton Art Center’s December 2023 Member Exhibit with opening reception December 9th with executive director Hannah Hammond-Hagman, and a Spotlight extra Michigan City ’s Footlight Players Fred Carmichael mystery, Murder on the Rerun runs through December10th

