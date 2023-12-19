© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, January 7, 2024

Published December 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features artist Ann Klem whose glass creations will be on exhibit at South Bend’s For the Love of Art Fair. Next a leading authority on leadership, Keith Kirkpatrick, describes the symptoms, impact, and treatment of unsuccessful leadership in his new book, "Leadersick." Our Spotlight is on author Sandra Young whose sequel novel, "Divinely Dramatic" will become available February 5th, plus a Spotlight Extra, The Chesterton Art Center is pleased to present Changes, a solo exhibition of select Journal Series weavings by Bryana Bibbs. January 8 - February 29, 2024 with an opening reception on Saturday, January 13, from 12 - 2 pm.

