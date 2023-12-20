Art on the Air, January 21, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features two artists that will be featured at South Bend’s 2024 For The Love of Art Fair with electric cellist Michael Jon DeHays and sculptor Susan Ward whose welded assemblages are created using pieces of metal, wood, or other materials. Our Spotlight is on Tom Byelick’s - new book “Road to Nowhere” reflecting on overcoming career challenges and embracing successes the 10th Anniversary Special of the Tomfoolery Fun Club March 9th at Langel’s in Highland.