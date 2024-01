This week on ART ON THE AIR features singer songwriter Bonnie Koloc, a fixture in the Chicago music scene since 1968 featured for a decade at the Earl of Old Town, appearing one night only at the Old Town School of Music on February 3rd. In 1984 she appeared in the Joseph Papp Broadway musical, “The Human Comedy.” Our Spotlight is on the 2024 For The Love of Art Fair at South Bend Century Center on February 17th and February18th with Shireen Cline.