Art on the Air

Art on the Air, February 4, 2024

Published January 9, 2024 at 8:50 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, author, and longtime theater critic for the Washington Post, Peter Parks, sharing his storied career. Next we have Chicago-based artist Bryana Bibbs whose Chesterton Art Center exhibit, “Changes” runs through February 29th .   Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s Side-by-Side concert featuring local orchestra, band, and private music educators sitting in with the orchestra with executive director Emily Yiannias.

Art on the Air
