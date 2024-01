This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features a visit with Brian Byrn, the Curator of Exhibitions and Education for Elkhart, Indiana ’s Midwest Museum of American Art, sharing his over 40 year career there and as a practicing artist. Our Spotlight is on The Starlets who will be featured February 13th by Lakeshore Community Concerts at Munster Auditorium with founder and show producer Amy McAndrew.