Art on the Air, February 18, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the Director and Professor at W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Dr. Rob Quicke, discussing his new book, “Finding Your Voice in Radio, Audio, and Podcast Production.” Next award winning contemporary artist Dorothy Graden’s, new exhibit at South Shore Arts Atrium gallery through February 25th whose art is inspired by Ancient Visions. Our Spotlight is on Memorial Opera House’s 2024 season with executive director Megan Stoner.

