Art on the Air, April 12, 2024

Published March 17, 2024 at 8:16 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the new Towle Theater executive director, Emily Nelson, discussing their 2024 season. Next the Almost Fairytales filmmaker Jessica Renslow, discussing her Lifelong Arts grant for Silver Screen Filmmakers, for 65 plus aged students.   Our Spotlight is on the LaPorte County Symphony ’s April 20th Beatlemania Concert with executive director Emily Yiannias.   And a Spotlight Extra, The Art Barn’s 30th Annual Juried exhibit will run April 13 through May 23 with an artist reception, Friday, April 19 beginning at 5pm with award ceremony at 6:30pm.

