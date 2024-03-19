© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, April 21, 2024

Published March 19, 2024 at 10:37 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the new curator for The Depot Museum and Art Galley, Meg Bero, who brings a wealth of experience to Beverly Shores’ exhibit space. Next we have Chicago Tribune Art Critic, Lori Waxman who also serves as a senior lecturer at the Art Institute of Chicago .   Our Spotlight is on Chesterton Arts Center ’s summer classes and camp plus info about their April 27 Gala.  And a Spotlight Extra, on Listen to Your Mother at Hobart Art Theater on May 7th.

