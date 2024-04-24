Art on the Air, May 19, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features fourth generation furniture maker, Loran Bohall, whose small team of hard working craftspeople design and fabricate pieces that last generations. Next SCUBA Dive Professional, drone and professional photographer Lauren Connelly, shares her love for painting pet portraits. Our Spotlight is on Dunes Arts Foundation 2024 Summer Youth Theater Classes with instructors Danielle Kerr and Michael Fallon and Managing Director Elsie Kermani. And a spotlight extra, Northwest Indiana contemporary artist Dorothy Graden will have a new exhibit at Renaissance Court in the Cultural Center of Chicago that had its opening reception May 17th running through July 7th with an artist gallery talk on May10th.

