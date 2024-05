This week on ART ON THE AIR features folklorist and educator, Susan Eleuterio, who has conducted fieldwork and exhibits with artists and arts organizations across the United States. Next we have glass fusion artist Tom Sourlis, who has pioneered "thin fusing" that allows for the creation of featherweight pieces without the loss of depth or detail. Our Spotlight is on The Lake County Library’s 3rd Annual Creative Arts Summit on June 1st 12-4pm.