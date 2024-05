This week on ART ON THE AIR features Lassen’s Resort Executive Chef, Erik Hinds, who developed a menu inspired by Potawatomi Heritage. Next we have two Northwest Indiana based artists, Tony Bianco, who is focused on a variety of subjects, and Mixed-media artist and instructor, Anna Beres of Stargirl Crafts. Our Spotlight is on Canterbury Summer Theater’s "Love is a Many Splintered Thing" running June 19th through 29th with Ray Scott Crawford and John Berst.