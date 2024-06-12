Art on the Air, June 30, 2024

© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:05 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features watercolor artist primarily depicting extinct bird species, Kristina Knowski, discussing her new framing business in Chesterton. Next we have the first Shirley Heinze Land Trust Artist-In-Residence, Joel Sheesley, and his July exhibit at The Depot Gallery.  Our Spotlight is on Dunes Art Summer Theater productions of “ Bridges of Madison County ” and their Broadway Cabaret,  and a Spotlight Extra – The Chesterton Art Center presents, “Beneath the Surface” featuring the works of Jon Hook and Andrea Peterson running July 5th through September 1st with an artist talk and reception Friday, July 19th at 4pm.

