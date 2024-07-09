Art on the Air, August 18, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features an entertainment power couple, Lorrissa Julianus, a live event performer, actor, published scriptwriter, artist, and C J Julianus, producer/director of live theater and movies sharing their artistic journey together also discussing their indie film, “The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater.” Our Spotlight is on the 4th Annual NWI Superstar singing competition that supports the Wounded Warrior Project with its Executive Producer Robert Head.